Tom Smothers, half of Smothers Brothers comedy duo, dies at age 86

Tom Smothers, who with his brother Dick became one of the most iconic comedy duos in entertainment history, died Tuesday at age 86.

National News

December 27, 2023 - 1:06 PM

Dick Smothers, from left, and brother Tom Smothers are interviewed upon their arrival at the 1988 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Alan Light / Flickr.com

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.

The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, said in a statement Wednesday that Smothers died Tuesday at home in Santa Rosa, California, following a cancer battle.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” his brother and the duo’s other half, Dick Smothers, said in the statement. “Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

