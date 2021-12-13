Tornado survivors battle the cold without utilities

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a “long time,” the mayor warned today, as officials struggled to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.

Authorities are still tallying the devastation from Friday’s storms, though they believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.

“This is a tough morning … but it’s OK, we’re still going to be all right,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said on “CBS Mornings.”