Tornado survivors battle the cold without utilities

No water, no natural gas, no electricity. 'The resources are gonna take a long time to be restored.'

December 13, 2021 - 9:48 AM

This aerial image shows tornado damage after extreme weather hit Mayfield, Kentucky. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a “long time,” the mayor warned today, as officials struggled to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.

Authorities are still tallying the devastation from Friday’s storms, though they believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.

“This is a tough morning … but it’s OK, we’re still going to be all right,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said on “CBS Mornings.”

