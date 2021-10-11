 | Mon, Oct 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma

Several tornadoes hit Oklahoma, including the Tulsa suburb of Coweta. Schools were closed as crews survey the damage.

By

National News

October 11, 2021 - 9:10 AM

An EF-2 tornado begins to rope out on the outskirts of Magnum, Okla. on May 20, 2019. Multiple tornadoes touched down and heavy rain flooded areas across Oklahoma. (Brett Conner/Zuma Press/TNS)

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S.

Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. But Sunday’s storm “was kind of more of a spring setup,” he said.

Related
December 31, 2020
October 21, 2019
May 29, 2019
December 3, 2018
Most Popular