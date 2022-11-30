 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
Tornadoes wreck homes in the South

Two people were killed in Alabama after tornadoes tore through the region. A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

National News

November 30, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Photo by Justin Hobson

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday.

The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas. They were fueled by record high temperatures and threatened a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live.

A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

