Trump administration backs down over student visas

Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued government over plan to require international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of pandemic.

July 15, 2020 - 9:52 AM

A general view of Harvard University campus is seen on April 22, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are seeking a court order to stop the U.S. from enforcing new visa guidelines that could cast international students out of the country if schools offer only online classes. Photo by (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

BOSTON (AP) — Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”

A lawyer representing the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said only that the judge’s characterization was correct.

