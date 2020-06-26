Menu Search Log in

Trump asks Supreme Court to strike down healthcare act

The Trump administration filed Thursday a legal brief asking the Supreme Court to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Trump long has been critical of ACA, but has yet to propose a replacement healthcare plan in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 26, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Coronavirus is delaying decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The administration’s high court filing at 10:30 p.m. Thursday came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

