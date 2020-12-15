Menu Search Log in

Trump: Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

President Trump has expressed anger at attorney general's statement that the Justice Department found no widespread election fraud, and that the department did not publicly announce an investigation of Hunter Biden before the election.

December 15, 2020 - 9:14 AM

William Barr, US Attorney General. Photo by (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is departing amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went Monday to the White House, where Trump said the attorney general submitted his letter of resignation. “As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

