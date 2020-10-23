Menu Search Log in

Trump, Biden use debate to frame closing appeals

Coronavirus was a central topic as candidates campaigned in final stretch of election.

By

National News

October 23, 2020 - 3:46 PM

Final 2020 presidential campaign debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, is seen on TV in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Their final debate behind them, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are packaging their divergent personal styles and policy prescriptions into closing messages for the final sprint to Election Day.

The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

The night before in Nashville, the pair squared off on the pandemic, the economy, climate change and race — and the nature of presidential leadership itself.

