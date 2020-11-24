Menu Search Log in

Trump bows to reality of election

Trump administration finally authorizes the start of formal transition proceedings. President-elect Joe Biden has started naming some of the members of his Cabinet.

November 24, 2020 - 9:27 AM

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he departs the Queen Theatre after meeting virtually with the United States Conference of Mayors in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Photo by (Mark Makela/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration yielded to the reality Monday that the presidential election will not be overturned, finally authorizing the start of formal transition proceedings as President-elect Joe Biden moved to make good his vow to appoint a historically diverse Cabinet.

Soon after Michigan certified its vote for Biden, a major blow to Trump’s efforts to contest the vote, the General Services Administration official who has blocked the start of the formal transition for three weeks formally recognized Biden as winner of the election and said she would provide office space, access to government officials and other logistical resources to assist his team.

In a two-page letter to Biden, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy wrote that she decided “independently” to withhold the official nod until now and was not pressured “directly or indirectly” by the White House as Trump unsuccessfully fought the election in court with false claims of fraud. She denied that she had withheld the aid “out of fear or favoritism.”

