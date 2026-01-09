Trump doubts second attack on Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump said a second wave of attacks on Venezuela has been canceled, citing improved cooperation from the country.

Venezuela is “working well” with the U.S. on rebuilding its oil and gas infrastructure and releasing “large numbers” of political prisoners, Trump wrote in a social-media post on Truth Social on Friday. That means another wave of strikes doesn’t appear necessary, he said.

Biagio Pilieri, an aide to opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado, was released from the infamous Helicoide prison in Caracas late Thursday, according to Foro Penal, an advocacy group. Jorge Rodriguez, head of the National Assembly, said that a significant number of prisoners would be released, and five Spanish citizens were freed earlier in the day.

Trump is meeting with U.S. oil executives later as his administration pushes them to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector.

The U.S. has struck more than a dozen boats the administration claims were trafficking drugs, with combating narcoterrorism a partial justification for last week’s operation to capture Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro. Since then, Trump has indicated that while the U.S. would consider using the military to secure the cooperation of the interim government in Caracas, he was hopeful he would not need to order additional action.

Still, military engagement in the region may not be over. For months, Trump has signaled a willingness to target drug-manufacturing facilities in other countries, including Colombia and Mexico, and he said on Thursday strikes were being prepared.

“We are going to start now hitting the land with regard to the cartels,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox News. He added that he planned to meet with Machado as soon as next week.

Trump’s remarks Thursday come despite the president sending optimistic signals following a phone call with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday. After their conversation, Trump posted on social media that he appreciated Petro’s “call and tone.”