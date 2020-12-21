Menu Search Log in

Trump downplays Russia involvement in hacking

President Trump suggests China - not Russia - might be responsible, contradicting reports from his top officials.

By

National News

December 21, 2020 - 9:29 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump joins West Point cadets during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on Dec. 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. Photo by (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested without evidence that China — not Russia — may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the United States and tried to minimize its impact.

In his first comments on the breach, Trump scoffed at the focus on the Kremlin and downplayed the intrusions, which the nation’s cybersecurity agency has warned posed a “grave” risk to government and private networks.

“The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted. He also claimed the media are “petrified” of “discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).”

Related
November 14, 2019
September 6, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 1, 2018
Trending