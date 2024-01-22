 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Trump gets boost after DeSantis ends presidential bid

Voters in New Hampshire will choose a Republican presidential candidate on Tuesday. With Ron DeSantis dropping out Sunday, it's the first one-on-one matchup between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

January 22, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump cheer during a campaign rally at the Rochester Opera House on Jan. 21, in Rochester, New Hampshire. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump’s effort to march to the Republican presidential nomination faces perhaps its greatest challenge on Tuesday when voters in New Hampshire hold the first-in-the-nation primary.

With Ron DeSantis ending his 2024 campaign and endorsing Trump on Sunday, the primary becomes the first one-on-one matchup between Trump and Nikki Haley.

The former president enters the contest emboldened by his record-setting performance in last week’s Iowa caucuses. But New Hampshire has a more moderate political tradition and primary rules that allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the race. Trump-backed MAGA candidates have struggled here in recent years.

