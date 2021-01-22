Menu Search Log in

Trump impeachment to go to Senate on Monday

Democratic and Republican Senate leaders are negotiating the timeline and details of the trial of President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection during Capitol riots.

January 22, 2021 - 3:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

“There will be a trial,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in making the announcement Friday. “It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial.”

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

