Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall

White House roundtable gathers health, education leaders who said schools and colleges can open safely this fall.

July 8, 2020 - 10:07 AM

President Donald Trump participates in a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Friday. Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images / TNS

President Donald Trump launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons.

“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

The White House’s roundtable gathered health and education leaders from across the nation who said schools and colleges are ready to open this fall and can do so safely. They argued that the risks of keeping students at home outweigh any risks tied to the coronavirus, saying students need access to meal programs and mental and behavioral health services.

