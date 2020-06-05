Trump says Floyd would be pleased with jobs report

President Donald Trump suggested Friday that George Floyd is “looking down” from heaven and marveling at this month’s marginally positive jobs report, calling it “a great day” for the dead black man.

The report from the Labor Department showed that the national unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% to 13.3% in May — and Trump claimed that “hopefully” brings comfort to Floyd, who died last month after a white Minneapolis cop dug a knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump said as part of a 40-minute rant in the White House Rose Garden. “This is a great day for everybody. This is a great day in terms of equality.”