Trump says he’ll move GOP convention

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he is moving the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., hours after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he couldn’t guarantee that the August event would be at full capacity due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump said: “Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC—Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena — Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State.