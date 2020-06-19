Menu Search Log in

Trump shrugs off backlash, virus fears ahead of mass Tulsa rally

Oklahoma health officials had recommended delaying the event, expected to draw at least 100,000, as cases of COVID-19 rise.

By

National News

June 19, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Nicholas Winford, left, debates Trump supporter Randall Thom on the racial policies of U.S. President Donald Trump outside the BOK Center Thursday in Tulsa. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

Donald Trump’s decision to pack thousands of people into an arena for his first campaign rally in three months, intended to reinvigorate both his re-election effort and the candidate himself, has instead kept the president on the defensive.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally set for Saturday was supposed to signal that America is well on its way back to normal after weathering both the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide protests against police brutality. And the event was just as much about lifting the president’s own morale, following broad criticism of his response to the virus crisis and the unrest, according to officials familiar with the campaign.

But instead, the rally has led to new scrutiny of the president’s handling of both the pandemic and the nation’s divisive racial inequities. Health officials in Oklahoma have recommended delaying the event, expected to draw at least 100,000 people to the state’s second-largest city, as cases of COVID-19 rise.

Related
May 26, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 21, 2020
April 1, 2020
Trending