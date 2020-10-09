Trump suggests Gold Star families infected him with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The families who attended a White House event honoring the loss of a member of the military are all doing well and do not have COVID-19, the organization that arranged their trip said Thursday after President Donald Trump suggested he might have been infected at that event.
In an interview with Fox Business, Trump suggested that the event to honor Gold Star families, who include the parents, spouses and children of service members killed in the line of duty, at the White House on Sunday, Sept. 27, may have been the source of his coronavirus exposure.
An event a day earlier to announce the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is suspected of being a superspreader after Trump and other White House officials and lawmakers who attended tested positive for the coronavirus.
