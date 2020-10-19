Menu Search Log in

Trump supporters target Michigan governor at rally

President's rally chant, 'Lock her up,' incites domestic terrorism, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says.

By

National News

October 19, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was targeted for kidnapping by militia members, the FBI says. Here, she addresses the crowd during the unveiling of the sign for the newly-renamed Elliott-Larsen Building in Lansing, on Monday, September 21, 2020. The building, whic was previously named after Lewis Cass, was renamed after former representatives Daisy Elliott and Melvin L. Larsen, who sponsored the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in 1976.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that President Donald Trump is inciting “domestic terrorism” following “lock her up” chants at his rally in the state the night before.

Whitmer told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the rhetoric is “incredibly disturbing” a little more than a week after authorities announced they had thwarted an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor.

“The president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” Whitmer said. “It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans. People of good will on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down.”

Related
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
April 15, 2020
February 5, 2020
Trending