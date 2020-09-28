Menu Search Log in

Trump vows quick court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

President wants to fast-track Supreme Court confirmation. Democrats concerned about conservative approach to law, particularly health care access.

By

National News

September 28, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Judge Amy Coney Barrett reacts as President Donald Trump introduces her as his Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will go “quickly” but his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, implored the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election  to “let the people decide.” 

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, the president spotlighted Barrett’s Roman Catholic religion, portraying her as a victim of attacks on her faith. But it’s her conservative approach to the law, particularly health care access that is drawing opposition from Democrats, not her private beliefs.

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump said. He vowed she will be confirmed “very quickly.”

Related
September 25, 2020
September 22, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 9, 2018
Trending