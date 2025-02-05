Trump’s Gaza plan under fire

President Donald Trump’s stunning proposal to forcibly transfer hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip and develop it as a tourist destination faces major obstacles.

The Palestinians and many others view such plans as an attempt to drive them from their homeland after Israel’s 15-month offensive against Hamas rendered much of it uninhabitable. It was also seen as an attempt to liquidate their decades-long struggle for a state, which has wide international support.

Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan — close U.S. allies at peace with Israel — have condemned such plans and roundly rejected Trump’s suggestion that they take in more Palestinian refugees.

Saudi Arabia issued a rare overnight statement rejecting the idea of transfer and reiterating that it won’t normalize relations with Israel — a key goal of the Trump administration — without the establishment of a Palestinian state including Gaza.

The proposal also risks undermining the ceasefire in Gaza and the continued release of hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Trump has claimed credit for brokering the truce, but its future is now more uncertain.

The Palestinians don’t want to leave

Palestinians view Gaza as an integral part of their national homeland and aspire to an independent state in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

Most of Gaza’s population are descendants of refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out of what is now Israel. They were not allowed to return because they would have outnumbered the new state’s Jewish population.

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, suggested that if Trump’s goal is to send the Palestinians to a “happy, nice place,” they should return to their ancestral homes in Israel.

The ideal of remaining on one’s land despite threats of expulsion is at the heart of the Palestinians’ struggle and self-identity, and was on vivid display last week when hundreds of thousands returned to northern Gaza despite its near-total destruction.

Both Hamas and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which recognizes Israel and cooperates with it on security, have vehemently condemned Trump’s proposal.

EGYPT AND Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades ago, have repeatedly rejected previous proposals to resettle Palestinians within their borders.

They too fear that Israel would never allow the Palestinians to return, and that a mass influx of Palestinian refugees would once again destabilize the region, as it did in the decades after 1948, when it was a key factor in Lebanon’s civil war and Israel’s two invasions of that country. Both countries also have struggling economies that would have a hard time absorbing large numbers of refugees.

Trump suggested that wealthy Gulf countries could pay to resettle the Palestinians, but that appears unlikely.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have joined Egypt and Jordan in rejecting any transfer plans, and the Saudis repudiated the plan almost immediately.

The Saudi statement reiterated remarks made in September by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said Saudi Arabia would not normalize relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.