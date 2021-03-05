Trumps were vaccinated in January before leaving the White House

Before leaving the White House on Jan. 20, then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the month, a Trump adviser said Monday.

The former first couple received their second shot while in Florida as private citizens. The adviser did not, however, disclose whether the Trumps received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

It was not immediately clear why Trump and his wife kept their inoculations a secret for several weeks or why he didn’t mention it at a much-heralded political speech Sunday.