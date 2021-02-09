Menu Search Log in

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

A retired postman in Turkey found a female swan 37 years ago. Since then, the swan has lived with him and follows him everywhere.

February 9, 2021

EDIRNE, Turkey (AP) — An unusual friendship between a Turkish man and a swan he rescued has endured for decades. 

Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.

Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field. Mirzan immediately took the swan in to protect her from predators and kept her in the car until that afternoon, when he was able to take the swan to his home. 

