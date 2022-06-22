Turn out your lights for lightning bugs

If you are a lightning bug fan who didn’t get tickets to this year’s Pennsylvania Firefly Festival in the Pennsylvania Wilds, you’re in good company.

Unlike the early days, when any and all were welcome to come watch the rare synchronous display of male Photinus carolinus blinking in unison — it drew more than 1,000 people on one night in 2016 — the annual fest held on Peggy and Ken Butler’s farm in Kelletville, Forest County, now allows just 100 attendees over two days. Which explains why the 2022 festival sold out in less than 5 minutes on May 1.

People came from all across the U.S. and even overseas (fireflies are especially popular in Asia).