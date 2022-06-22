 | Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Turn out your lights for lightning bugs

Warm summer months bring lightning bugs out in droves. Some are hoping to preserve the illuminating critters.

By

National News

June 22, 2022 - 2:06 PM

The Photinus pyralis, otherwise known as the common eastern firefly. Photo by Art Farmer / Wikipedia.org

If you are a lightning bug fan who didn’t get tickets to this year’s Pennsylvania Firefly Festival in the Pennsylvania Wilds, you’re in good company.

Unlike the early days, when any and all were welcome to come watch the rare synchronous display of male Photinus carolinus blinking in unison — it drew more than 1,000 people on one night in 2016 — the annual fest held on Peggy and Ken Butler’s farm in Kelletville, Forest County, now allows just 100 attendees over two days. Which explains why the 2022 festival sold out in less than 5 minutes on May 1.

People came from all across the U.S. and even overseas (fireflies are especially popular in Asia).

Related
May 18, 2022
April 27, 2022
September 18, 2019
December 14, 2018
Most Popular