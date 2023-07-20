 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Twister damages NC Pfizer plant

Drug supplies, already stretched thin in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, coudl face additional strain after a tornado tore the roof of a Pfizer plant in North Carolina. Here's a closer look at the possible effects.

By

National News

July 20, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Photo by Konstantinos Zilos/SOPA Images/Zuma Press/TNS

The fallout from a Pfizer factory being damaged by a tornado could put even more pressure on already-strained drug supplies at U.S. hospitals, experts say.

Wednesday’s tornado touched down near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and ripped up the roof of a Pfizer factory that makes nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, according to the drugmaker.

Pfizer said all employees were safely evacuated and accounted for, and that it is still assessing damage.

