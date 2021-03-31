Two Capitol police officers sue Trump

Two U.S. Capitol Police veterans who were on duty during the Jan. 6 riot have sued Donald Trump, accusing the former president of inciting the violent mob that injured scores of officers.

The complaint filed Tuesday follows earlier suits by two Democratic members of Congress who also blamed Trump for stoking the insurrection in a months-long effort to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby claim protesters attacked them with aerosol chemicals, including pepper spray and tear gas, that burned their eyes, throat and skin. The officers not only suffered physical injuries but Blassingame is also dealing with depression since the riot, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Washington.