Two million poor people were left behind by the ACA

WASHINGTON — For most of her adult life, Amy Bielawski has gone without health insurance.

Her small Atlanta-area business, which provides entertainment for parties and events, didn’t bring in enough revenue to afford coverage. So she has gotten by on the hope that her high blood pressure doesn’t get worse and her small pituitary tumor doesn’t grow.

“I try to be as healthy as I possibly can so I’m not needing to run to the doctor, but there’s no backup plan when something goes wrong,” she said.