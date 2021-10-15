 | Fri, Oct 15, 2021
Two million poor people were left behind by the ACA

The Affordable Care Act was supposed to help everyone find affordable health care coverage. But after a Supreme Court decision ruled Medicaid expansion was optional, about 2 million people were caught without health coverage because they were too wealthy for Medicaid but too poor for subsidies.

By

National News

October 15, 2021 - 3:59 PM

WASHINGTON — For most of her adult life, Amy Bielawski has gone without health insurance.

Her small Atlanta-area business, which provides entertainment for parties and events, didn’t bring in enough revenue to afford coverage. So she has gotten by on the hope that her high blood pressure doesn’t get worse and her small pituitary tumor doesn’t grow.

“I try to be as healthy as I possibly can so I’m not needing to run to the doctor, but there’s no backup plan when something goes wrong,” she said.

