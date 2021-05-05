 | Wed, May 05, 2021
U.S. birth rate falls 4% for 2020

Sixth year in a row that U.S. births have decline.

By

National News

May 5, 2021 - 4:20 PM

The U.S. birth rate for 2020 dropped 4% from the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Dreamstime/TNS)

2020 was a grueling year, but at least the number of Americans born into it was lower than it had been in more than four decades.

A total of 3,604,201 babies were born last year in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Northern Marianas, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 4% lower than in 2019 and the sixth year in a row that the number of births declined.

In fact, the figure is so low that you have to go all the way back to 1979 to beat it. Back then, the U.S. population was 224,567,241, according to the Census Bureau. On Dec. 31, 2020, it was 330,034,257.

