 | Sun, Nov 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

U.S. childhood vaccination exemptions highest ever

More parents are questioning routine childhood vaccinations they used to automatically accept. Misinformation, disinformation on social media play a key role.

By

National News

November 12, 2023 - 3:38 PM

The proportion of U.S. kindergartners exempted from school vaccination requirements has hit its highest level ever, U.S. health officials said. Photo by Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The proportion of U.S. kindergartners exempted from school vaccination requirements has hit its highest level ever, 3%, U.S. health officials said.

More parents are questioning routine childhood vaccinations that they used to automatically accept, an effect of the political schism that emerged during the pandemic around COVID-19 vaccines, experts say.

Even though more kids were given exemptions, the national vaccination rate held steady: 93% of kindergarteners got their required shots for the 2022-2023 school year, the same as the year before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Thursday. The rate was 95% in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related
January 13, 2022
October 20, 2021
September 16, 2021
October 9, 2020
Most Popular