 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
U.S. House to intervene in rail workers strike

Congress has the ability to intervene, due to the Railway Labor Act, which governs disputes between railway carriers and labor unions. 

November 29, 2022 - 5:43 PM

Railway workers walk through Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said the House will take up legislation to ratify an agreement between rail workers and operators in order to avert a nationwide rail strike.

“This week, the House will take up a bill adopting the Tentative Agreement — with no poison pills or changes to the negotiated terms — and send it to the Senate,” the California Democrat said in a statement. “It is my hope that this necessary, strike-averting legislation will earn a strongly bipartisan vote, giving America’s families confidence in our commitment to protecting their financial futures.”

The announcement follows President Joe Biden’s call on Monday directing Congress to adopt the agreement reached in September, which was based on recommendations from an emergency board that Biden established in July. 

