U.S. life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other conditions such as heart disease and cancer, have caused the life expectancy in the United States to drop by a full year. It's the largest such drop since World War II, experts said.

February 18, 2021 - 10:03 AM

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.” 

