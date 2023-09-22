 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
UAW expands strike targeting GM, Chrysler

Striking auto workers walked out of 38 GM and Chrysler facilities Friday, increasaing the work stoppage numbers targeting Detroit's Big Three automakers. The union president said negotiations with Ford Motor Company have been more productive.

National News

September 22, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Left to right, United Auto Workers (U.A.W.) members Kaleb Delfine, Bryan Broecker, Michael Gatto and James Triplett picket outside the Jeep Plant on Sept. 18, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio. The U.A.W. walked out of three locations on Thursday night at midnight, marking the first time they've been simultaneously on strike at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis the big three automakers. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images/TNS)

The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts-distribution centers in 20 states.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week, UAW President Shawn Fain said during an online presentation to union members.

“We’ve made some real progress at Ford,” Fain said. “We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize that Ford is showing that they are serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it’s a different story.”

