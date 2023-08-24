Uber raises driving age limits in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.

The new rule applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously drivers as young as 19 could sign up.

Those under 25 who activated their accounts prior to Wednesday can continue to drive for Uber, the company said.