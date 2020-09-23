Menu Search Log in

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from virus hits 200,000

Deaths are averaging about 770 a day, and could double to 400,000 by the end of the year.

September 23, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), right, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, center, and Admiral Brett Giroir, U.S. assistant secretary for health, listen during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, by far the highest in the world, hitting the once-unimaginable threshold six weeks before an election that is certain to be a referendum in part on President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

“It is completely unfathomable that we’ve reached this point,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher, eight months after the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation, with its state-of-the-art laboratories, top-flight scientists and stockpiles of medical supplies.

The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days. It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama.

