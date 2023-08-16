 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
Unheeded warnings: How hubris and slow response fueled America’s deadliest wildfire in a century

There are several factors that fed into the wildfire that obliterated a historic West Maui town and killed scores of residents in Hawaii.

By

National News

August 16, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Buildings still smolder days after a wildfire gutted downtown Lahaina on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Maui, Hawaii. Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

A raging fire burning directly into densely populated areas. A historic city built between the ocean and a volcano with limited escape routes. Gale-force winds that left firefighters on the defensive.

In the wake of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, officials in Hawaii have, at times, insisted that little could have been done to avoid the tragedy that obliterated a historic West Maui town and killed scores of residents.

“The largest force at play … were 80 mph winds,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said last week. “We have doubts that much could have been done with a fiery, fast-moving fire like that.”

