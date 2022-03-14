 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

United States and China to meet as tensions mount over Russia

Russia asks China for military aid for assault on Ukraine; fears of biological warfare initiated by Russia rise

By

National News

March 13, 2022 - 8:29 PM

FBI Director Christopher Wray, NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier testify before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday, March 8, 2022(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war and as a U.S. official reports that Russia in recent days has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.

In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said.

U.S. officials are also accusing China of spreading Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for chemical or biological weapons attacks launched by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine.

Related
March 5, 2022
February 18, 2022
February 13, 2022
February 1, 2022
Most Popular