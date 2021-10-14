 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Untangling the supply chain mess

President Joe Biden wants to save Christmas and fix supply chain issues, but he has few options available to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that left dozes of container ships idling in the ocean.

By

National News

October 14, 2021 - 10:03 AM

Workers load and unload containers Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Evergreen terminal in the Port of Los Angeles. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, that the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating 24 hours a day, a push from the White House to clear supply chain disruptions that are threatening holiday shopping season plans and slowing the nation's economic recovery from the pandemic. (Chuck Bennett/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants to save Christmas — but he may not be able to.

He announced Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas.

Longshoremen will work through the night and major retailers and shippers have pledged to clear cargo off the docks faster than before, changes that are intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season.

Related
March 22, 2021
February 11, 2021
January 8, 2021
September 30, 2020
Most Popular