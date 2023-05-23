 | Tue, May 23, 2023
UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everthing delivered everywhere

With families more reliant than ever on having goods shipped directly to their homes, a potential UPS strike could be significantly more disruptive since a 1997 work stoppage. The courier accounts for roughly one-quarter of all packages delivered across the U.S.

May 23, 2023 - 2:17 PM

UPS drivers may go on strike Aug. 1 Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WASHINGTON (AP) — Living in New York City, working full time and without a car, Jessica Ray and her husband have come to rely on deliveries of food and just about everything else for their home. It has meant more free time on weekends with their young son, rather than standing in line for toilet paper or dragging heavy bags of dog food back to their apartment.

“I don’t even know where to buy dog food,” said Jessica Ray of the specialty food she buys for the family’s aging dog.

There are millions of families like the Rays who have swapped store visits for doorstep deliveries in recent years, meaning that contentious labor negotiations now underway at UPS could become vastly more disruptive than the last time it happened in 1997, when a scrappy upstart called Amazon.com became a public company.

