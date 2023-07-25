 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

UPS, union reach deal to avert strike

A contract agreement between UPS and its 340,000 union employees will avert would could have been a calamitous strike for the shipping giant.

By

National News

July 25, 2023 - 12:12 PM

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien speaks during a rally just days before high-stakes contract talks with UPS are set to resume, at Teamsters Local 728, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Atlanta. The head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters revved up the union’s membership in Atlanta on Saturday at a rally just days before high-stakes contract talks with UPS are set to resume. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” It includes, among other benefits, higher wages and air conditioning in delivery trucks.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

Related
May 23, 2023
November 30, 2022
November 29, 2022
November 3, 2021
Most Popular