US adds another 303,000 jobs, pointing to continued economic strength

Proof that labor market can survive declining inflation rate

April 5, 2024 - 5:15 PM

The US labor market added 303,000 jobs in March. President Joe Biden arrives with union members to speak after touring Intel's Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The White House unveiled almost $20 billion in new grants and loans Wednesday to support Intel's U.S. chip-making facilities, marking the Biden administration's largest funding announcement yet as it tackles China's dominance of the crucial technology. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding a sizzling 303,000 workers to their payrolls and bolstering hopes that the economy can vanquish inflation without succumbing to a recession in the face of high interest rates.

Last month’s job growth was up from a revised 270,000 in February and was far above the 200,000 jobs that economists had forecast. By any measure, it amounted to a major burst of hiring, and it reflected the economy’s ability to withstand the pressure of high borrowing costs resulting from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. With the nation’s consumers continuing to spend, many employers have kept hiring to meet steady customer demand.

This report is like the macroeconomist’s Holy Grail. It’s pointing to noninflationary growth. It suggests that the Fed can walk and chew gum at the same time, bringing down inflation without crippling the labor market

