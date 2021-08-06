 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
US automakers pledge huge boost in electric vehicles

Encouraged by President Joe Biden's goal for going green, automakers said they would set targets to reduce pollution.

President Joe Biden exits a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon during an event on electric vehicles at the White House on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world’s carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.

Biden also wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026. That would mark a significant step toward meeting his pledge to cut emissions and battle climate change as he pushes a history-making shift in the U.S. from internal combustion engines to battery-powered vehicles. 

He urged that the components needed to make that sweeping change — from batteries to semiconductors — be made in the United States, too, aiming for both industry and union support for the environmental effort, with the promise of new jobs and billions in federal electric vehicle investments.

