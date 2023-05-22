 | Mon, May 22, 2023
US default would roil global economy

The repercussions of a first-ever default on the U.S. federal debt would reverberate around the world. An analysis found if the debt limit were breached for no more than a week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs.

May 22, 2023 - 1:40 PM

Beijing’s financial district tops the sky. If the debt crisis now roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, the repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would reverberate around the world and quickly. Photo by WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

WASHINGTON (AP) — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone.

The repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the United States could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Sri Lankan companies could no longer deploy dollars as an alternative to their own dodgy currency.

“No corner of the global economy will be spared’’ if the U.S. government defaulted and the crisis weren’t resolved quickly, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

