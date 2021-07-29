 | Thu, Jul 29, 2021
Menu Search Log in

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

Recovery from the pandemic accelerated between April and June, but likely was held back by supply shortages in goods, components and labor.

By

National News

July 29, 2021 - 9:11 AM

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. 

Today’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year. The quarterly figure was less than analysts had expected, but the economy was likely held back mainly by supply shortages in goods, components and labor.

For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%. That would be the strongest calendar-year growth since 1984. And it would mark a sharp reversal from last year’s 3.5% economic contraction — the worst in 74 years — as a result of the pandemic.

Related
April 29, 2021
January 28, 2021
September 26, 2019
August 29, 2019
Most Popular