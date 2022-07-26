 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
US economy sending mixed signals

The economy is showing very confusing signs, with high inflation, slowing growth and the potential for a recession. But consumers are still spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding jobs. What's going on?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too.

Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers are still spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month.

In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses.

