US economy shrinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year, and faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates, yet economists foresee a return to growth for the rest of 2022 based on the strength of the job market and consumer spending.

The 1.4% quarterly decline in gross domestic product — the first contraction since the pandemic hit in 2020 — is not likely a prelude to recession, economists say. That may bring little comfort to President Joe Biden and Democrats, who face mid-term elections this year in which rising prices for food, energy and other essentials will be a major theme of Republican opposition.

Two trends drove the U.S. economy’s decline last quarter, according to Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department: