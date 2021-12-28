 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
US gives OK on shorter COVID quarantine

The isolation and quarantine restrictions for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 were reduced from 10 to five days. That's because of evidence that people are most infectious before and soon after symptoms develop and is aimed at allowing the country to keep functioning as the omicron variant surges.

December 28, 2021 - 8:51 AM

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 9, 2021 in New York City. The CDC's new guidance about isolation could entice more Americans to seek a booster dose of the vaccine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

