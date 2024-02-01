 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
US hints large response to Iran-backed militias is imminent; Houthi rebels target another ship

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said it's time to respond to Iran-backed militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East. Previous strikes have not deterred the Houthi rebels.

By

National News

February 1, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Jan. 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. Photo by (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday it’s time to further disable Iran-backed militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East and the U.S. is preparing to take significant action in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan.

For days the U.S. has hinted strikes are imminent. While the threat of retaliation for Sunday’s deaths has driven some militant groups to say they were stopping hostilities, as late as Thursday Yemen’s Houthi rebels were still attacking vessels and fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea.

“At this point, it’s time to take away even more capability than we’ve taken in the past,” Austin said Thursday in his first press conference since he was hospitalized on Jan. 1 due to complications from prostate cancer treatment.

