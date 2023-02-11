 | Fri, Feb 10, 2023
US jet shoots down suspect object flying off Alaska coast

At 40,000 feet, the object, roughly the size of a small car, posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights, officials said.

National News

February 10, 2023 - 8:04 PM

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object’s downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

Commercial airliners and private jets can fly as high as 45,000 feet.

