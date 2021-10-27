US keeps working on hostages’ release

WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is directly engaged in an effort to rescue 17 missionaries, including five children, being held hostage by a gang in Haiti since they were kidnapped 11 days ago, and that “every possible option” is on the table to secure their freedom.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden continues to be briefed daily on the hostage situation, which involves 16 Americans and a Canadian citizen who work for Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. The president, he said, is especially concerned about the well-being of the children, the youngest of whom is 8 months old.

“I personally give an update on this issue every single day to the president, who is taking a deep interest in making sure we get every single one of those people home safely,” Sullivan said.