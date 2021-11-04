 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies

OSHA could issue penalties of $14,000 per violation for companies that fail to comply with a vaccine or testing mandate.

By

National News

November 4, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Photo by (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued  today.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

The new requirements, which were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September, will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

